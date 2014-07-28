Search
1 day ago
Impossible Foods to push pork substitute in Asia expansion
Retail availability of pork products in Hong Kong is slated for Q4. But the company still awaits a regulatory nod from China.
Jul 28, 2014
McPR fail: McDonald's HK squanders trust with mishandling of bad-meat crisis
HONG KONG - Like its peers, McDonald's might be seen as a victim in the expired-meat saga that began last week in China. But in Hong Kong, the company violated several rules from the crisis-management playbook and will now have to rebuild its image following a "large withdrawal from the bank of trust", according to PR experts.
Jul 23, 2014
McDonald’s, KFC will struggle to regain trust after expired-meat scandal
PR experts from the region weigh in on how the fast-food giants can regain trust after a TV sting revealed expired meat in their supply chains.
