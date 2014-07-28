meat

Impossible Foods to push pork substitute in Asia expansion
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Retail availability of pork products in Hong Kong is slated for Q4. But the company still awaits a regulatory nod from China.

McPR fail: McDonald's HK squanders trust with mishandling of bad-meat crisis
Jul 28, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - Like its peers, McDonald's might be seen as a victim in the expired-meat saga that began last week in China. But in Hong Kong, the company violated several rules from the crisis-management playbook and will now have to rebuild its image following a "large withdrawal from the bank of trust", according to PR experts.

McDonald’s, KFC will struggle to regain trust after expired-meat scandal
Jul 23, 2014
Amit Jain

McDonald’s, KFC will struggle to regain trust after expired-meat scandal

PR experts from the region weigh in on how the fast-food giants can regain trust after a TV sting revealed expired meat in their supply chains.

