maybank
COVID actions pay off in favourability for banks
Definitive action and the ability to project stability in uncertain times helped Citibank, DBS, HSBC, Standard Chartered and others achieve favourable perceptions, according to a report from Carma Asia.
Maybank appoints Initiative as regional media agency
Maybank shifts account from ZenithOptimedia to Initiative.
H+K Strategies to lead Maybank Championship Malaysia PR
The agency will be in charge of communications for the international golf tournament in 2017.
Yasmin wrote 'Close to You' for us: Maybank CMO
KUALA LUMPUR - With the cooperation of the mother and sister of the late Yasmin Ahmad, Maybank has released a two and a half minute online video made from one of the last scripts she penned.
Blak Labs unveils new TVC for Maybank Singapore
SINGAPORE – Maybank Singapore has launched a new integrated campaign for the Family & Friends credit card, through new agency Blak Labs.
comScore ranks MayBank and Google as most visited sites in Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR - comScore's latest report on web usage in Malaysia has revealed that Maybank's website and Google are the most visited local and overall sites, respectively, in the country.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins