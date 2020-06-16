maybank

COVID actions pay off in favourability for banks
Jun 16, 2020
Staff Reporters

Definitive action and the ability to project stability in uncertain times helped Citibank, DBS, HSBC, Standard Chartered and others achieve favourable perceptions, according to a report from Carma Asia.

Maybank appoints Initiative as regional media agency
Nov 22, 2016
Byravee Iyer

Maybank shifts account from ZenithOptimedia to Initiative.

H+K Strategies to lead Maybank Championship Malaysia PR
Nov 8, 2016
Faaez Samadi

The agency will be in charge of communications for the international golf tournament in 2017.

Yasmin wrote 'Close to You' for us: Maybank CMO
May 8, 2015
Emily Tan

KUALA LUMPUR - With the cooperation of the mother and sister of the late Yasmin Ahmad, Maybank has released a two and a half minute online video made from one of the last scripts she penned.

Blak Labs unveils new TVC for Maybank Singapore
Apr 11, 2011
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE – Maybank Singapore has launched a new integrated campaign for the Family & Friends credit card, through new agency Blak Labs.

comScore ranks MayBank and Google as most visited sites in Malaysia
Aug 19, 2009
Kenny Lim

KUALA LUMPUR - comScore's latest report on web usage in Malaysia has revealed that Maybank's website and Google are the most visited local and overall sites, respectively, in the country.

