massivemusic
1 day ago
Notes of science enter the art of sonic branding
Ambitious new projects from the likes of MassiveMusic and DLMDD are bringing fresh rigour to matching sounds with brand attributes, opening more ears to a previously mysterious process.
Oct 4, 2018
Music Spikes judge: Advertising cannot operate within an echo chamber
Tamon Fujimi of MassiveMusic Tokyo describes getting his 'groove on' as a judge of the Music category at Spikes Asia.
May 2, 2017
MassiveMusic arrives in Japan
Global music agency opens Tokyo office.
Mar 8, 2017
Emotional minefield: UBS ad for Women’s Day ruins great Joss Stone track
Anthemic ‘Free Me’ song creates one context; unimaginative ad concept creates another.
Sep 16, 2016
Dentsu Aegis and MassiveMusic return with Neo Godai at Spikes Asia
Rooftop party during Spikes Asia festival to feature innovative technology and music
Sep 1, 2015
Dentsu Aegis Network, MassiveMusic bring 'Neuromance' to Spikes
Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) has partnered with MassiveMusic to throw its second annual party during the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity.
