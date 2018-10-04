massivemusic

Notes of science enter the art of sonic branding
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Notes of science enter the art of sonic branding

Ambitious new projects from the likes of MassiveMusic and DLMDD are bringing fresh rigour to matching sounds with brand attributes, opening more ears to a previously mysterious process.

Music Spikes judge: Advertising cannot operate within an echo chamber
Oct 4, 2018
Tamon Fujimi

Music Spikes judge: Advertising cannot operate within an echo chamber

Tamon Fujimi of MassiveMusic Tokyo describes getting his 'groove on' as a judge of the Music category at Spikes Asia.

MassiveMusic arrives in Japan
May 2, 2017
Faaez Samadi

MassiveMusic arrives in Japan

Global music agency opens Tokyo office.

Emotional minefield: UBS ad for Women’s Day ruins great Joss Stone track
Mar 8, 2017
Ad Nut

Emotional minefield: UBS ad for Women’s Day ruins great Joss Stone track

Anthemic ‘Free Me’ song creates one context; unimaginative ad concept creates another.

Dentsu Aegis and MassiveMusic return with Neo Godai at Spikes Asia
Sep 16, 2016
Staff Writer

Dentsu Aegis and MassiveMusic return with Neo Godai at Spikes Asia

Rooftop party during Spikes Asia festival to feature innovative technology and music

Dentsu Aegis Network, MassiveMusic bring 'Neuromance' to Spikes
Sep 1, 2015
Nikki Wicks

Dentsu Aegis Network, MassiveMusic bring 'Neuromance' to Spikes

Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) has partnered with MassiveMusic to throw its second annual party during the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity.

