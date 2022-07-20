marketing cloud
Stagwell acquires SaaS platform Apollo Program
Apollo will be a part of Stagwell’s Marketing Cloud.
Salesforce launches Facebook integrated marketing cloud
Salesforce Lead Analytics for Facebook will help users create performance visualisations against key marketing-automation metrics.
Marketing is not about campaigns anymore: Salesforce
SINGAPORE – Salesforce's Derek Laney believes marketing is now about “always-on experiences”, and marketers have the opportunity to advise the CEO, and be the architect of that whole experience journey.
Salesforce Marketing Cloud teams up with 20 social-analytics vendors
GLOBAL – Furthering its ambition to build an all-in-one social-analytics platform, Salesforce Marketing Cloud has partnered with 20 social-analytics vendors, including Klout, Soshio, Trendspottr and Clarabridge, to offer richer analytics and stronger local language support.
Digital happenings this week from the Cover-More, Snickers, Tink Labs, Rackspace Hosting and more
A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.
Digital happenings this week from Microsoft, Club 21, Mobext and more
A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.
