Stagwell acquires SaaS platform Apollo Program
Jul 20, 2022
Natasha Bach

Apollo will be a part of Stagwell’s Marketing Cloud.

Salesforce launches Facebook integrated marketing cloud
Oct 11, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Salesforce Lead Analytics for Facebook will help users create performance visualisations against key marketing-automation metrics.

Marketing is not about campaigns anymore: Salesforce
Oct 2, 2015
Gabey Goh

SINGAPORE – Salesforce's Derek Laney believes marketing is now about “always-on experiences”, and marketers have the opportunity to advise the CEO, and be the architect of that whole experience journey.

Salesforce Marketing Cloud teams up with 20 social-analytics vendors
Oct 19, 2012
Emily Tan

GLOBAL – Furthering its ambition to build an all-in-one social-analytics platform, Salesforce Marketing Cloud has partnered with 20 social-analytics vendors, including Klout, Soshio, Trendspottr and Clarabridge, to offer richer analytics and stronger local language support.

Digital happenings this week from the Cover-More, Snickers, Tink Labs, Rackspace Hosting and more
Sep 27, 2012
Staff Writers

A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

Digital happenings this week from Microsoft, Club 21, Mobext and more
Sep 20, 2012
Staff Writer

A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

