marc pritchard
P&G's Marc Pritchard promises further belt-tightening in marketing and media
Chief brand officer said company would continue to drive efficiencies across agency fees, production costs and media spend.
P&G's Pritchard: 'Best way to deal with disruption is to disrupt'
The marketing leader shares insights on how to handle this ever-changing, increasingly competitive industry.
P&G CMO Pritchard: Ad agencies have raised game thanks to 'fixed and flow'
Getting personal, Pritchard also revealed his belief that he wouldn't be CMO today if his name was Mitch Gonzalez.
P&G's Marc Pritchard calls on advertisers to create 'new media supply chain'
P&G chief brand officer wants industry to have 'quality, civility, transparency, privacy and control'.
Marc Pritchard shares personal journey around bias and labels
"This was a profound and painful moment. The pain and disappointment because of those people I let down. I asked myself, 'Do I slink away or step up?' I decided to step up."
P&G and Mastercard: advertising is not the future and creativity is measured in a tingle
While Procter & Gamble's chief marketing officer Marc Pritchard explains his "creative tingle", Mastercard's chief marketer Raja Rajamannar believes advertising as we know it is not the way forward.
