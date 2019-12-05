marc pritchard

P&G's Marc Pritchard promises further belt-tightening in marketing and media
Dec 5, 2019
Sara Spary

Chief brand officer said company would continue to drive efficiencies across agency fees, production costs and media spend.

P&G's Pritchard: 'Best way to deal with disruption is to disrupt'
Oct 5, 2019
Lindsay Stein

The marketing leader shares insights on how to handle this ever-changing, increasingly competitive industry.

P&G CMO Pritchard: Ad agencies have raised game thanks to 'fixed and flow'
Jun 20, 2019
Omar Oakes

Getting personal, Pritchard also revealed his belief that he wouldn't be CMO today if his name was Mitch Gonzalez.

P&G's Marc Pritchard calls on advertisers to create 'new media supply chain'
Apr 15, 2019
Gurjit Degun

P&G chief brand officer wants industry to have 'quality, civility, transparency, privacy and control'.

Marc Pritchard shares personal journey around bias and labels
Sep 24, 2018
Lindsay Stein

"This was a profound and painful moment. The pain and disappointment because of those people I let down. I asked myself, 'Do I slink away or step up?' I decided to step up."

P&G and Mastercard: advertising is not the future and creativity is measured in a tingle
Jun 20, 2018
Rachel Barnes

While Procter & Gamble's chief marketing officer Marc Pritchard explains his "creative tingle", Mastercard's chief marketer Raja Rajamannar believes advertising as we know it is not the way forward.

