PR News Advertising
Sabrina Sanchez
21 hours ago

'We're still not where we need to be': Marc Pritchard talks candidly about P&G’s DEI progress

Procter & Gamble’s chief brand officer joined VMLY&R executive creative director Walter Geer to discuss how he has dealt with internal criticism, and how far he is willing to press agencies to reach DEI goals.

Pritchard at the AdColor awards in October. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Pritchard at the AdColor awards in October. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Has CPG giant Procter & Gamble made progress on diversity, equity and inclusion? Yes, but chief brand officer Marc Pritchard is not satisfied.

"Yes, [there has been change], but not nearly enough," he said during an Instagram Live conversation on Monday (December 13).

"I think the mindset has shifted substantially. There are commitments that have been made throughout the industry by brands, and they can't go back," he said. "The problem is it hasn't happened fast enough. And the reason why is because there's deeply embedded systemic issues that need to be broken down."

The reflections were a part of a virtual fireside chat about diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in marketing with VMLY&R executive creative director and activist Walter Geer, who this year invited Pritchard to talk openly about P&G's efforts.

Geer has said that P&G, as the largest advertising spender, has the power to hold agencies accountable for their diversity commitments by refusing to work with non-diverse teams.

To combat systemic issues, Pritchard said P&G has launched efforts to educate employees and create a diverse talent pipeline. Among them, the company’s CEO has pledged to work directly with its executive talent council on plans to put people of colour in executive leadership positions. 

Other efforts include auditing and changing its recruitment, development, sponsorship and talent management processes to ensure there are people of colour at every stage of advertising. Pritchard said P&G has changed its research methodology to steer away from “rep research,” which he said means “largely caucasian.” He said companies should additionally eliminate the phrase “general market” from their vocabulary.

“[General market] means caucasian market,” he said. “Multicultural marketing is mainstream marketing.” 

Reaching its goals has also involved listening to Black and POC employees who have called the brand out. 

For instance, Pritchard said that about six years ago, he, P&G CEO David Taylor and then-HR leader Mark Biegger were approached by a group of Black executives in its African Ancestry Leadership Network who questioned the company’s commitment to diversity. 

“That was a gut punch for me,” Pritchard said. 

That was when the company began to invest in programs like the Queen Collective with actress Queen Latifah and haircare brand My Black is Beautiful. It was also the catalyst that led to P&G’s sponsorship of the Cincinnati Music Festival, which was considered one of the most multicultural festivals at the time. 

He added that P&G has had several “fishbowl conversations” in which employees of colour from inside and outside the company share their honest thoughts and experiences.

Three years ago, the company also launched an initiative to reach equal representation of female directors after determining it only had 11% female representation behind the camera. It is now at more than 50% in Latin America and 50% in the US. 

In the last several years, the company has also produced work like Widen the Screen and The Talk, which have focused on issues of concern to Black Americans. 

But Pritchard said that while progress has been made, P&G, like other companies, still has a lot of work to do. The best way to achieve goals is simply to get started, he said. 

“None of us are perfect. None of us are even close to where we want to be,” he said. “Start internally.” 

While he stopped short of saying he would terminate contracts with companies that don’t reach diversity metrics, Pritchard said he has asked for diversity information from agencies. 

“What success looks like is that it looks representative of our population in America, which is going to be 50/50 men and women and at least 40% people of colour,” he said. “[But] rather than say, if you don't hit [those numbers] by X date, you're out, what I have said is ‘tell me why you aren't there and what do we need to do to change that?’ 

“I realised that there are deep systemic issues everywhere and it requires systemic change,” he said. “I find people do better when they know they're being expected to deliver and are being held accountable, [but] when you're helping them make progress, because again, nobody's got this thing [figured out].” 

Pritchard said that Geer may overestimate the power he has to influence change in the business world. Following the chat, in an interview with PRWeek, Geer said he is “partially satisfied” with Pritchard’s response. 

“I [disagree with] his response that he doesn't have [that power],” he said. “He does. He has so much power in what he does but [perhaps] he might have a difficult time putting out that type of ask because [when you do that] other leadership has to be in on it together.”

“The number one thing that affects change at any company is money,” Geer said. “You start losing money, they will find a way to repair the damage and fix it.”

He said P&G has made progress and hopes it continues. 

“P&G could set an example for the rest of the world. So what I expect to see is them continue to be vocal in the work that they do and continue to do that work internally and press the vendors and the companies that work with them because through that will come real change,” Geer said. 

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

1 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year

2 Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year

Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

3 Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

4 Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2021

5 All the winners of Agency of the Year 2021

Ogilvy, Leo Digital Network shine in Greater China AOY awards

6 Ogilvy, Leo Digital Network shine in Greater China AOY awards

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia

7 Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia

Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY

8 Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY

Nike commits to the metaverse with virtual footwear acquisition

9 Nike commits to the metaverse with virtual footwear acquisition

AKQA acquires BrewDog branding agency Made Thought to boost design offer

10 AKQA acquires BrewDog branding agency Made Thought

Related Articles

Huge taps Toni Howard Lowe as group VP of DEI
Advertising
Sep 15, 2021
Mariah Cooper

Huge taps Toni Howard Lowe as group VP of DEI

Procter & Gamble increases marketing spend by 30%
Advertising
Oct 20, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Procter & Gamble increases marketing spend by 30%

How shame around women’s health led me to create a DEI policy for all
Analysis
Jun 22, 2021
Anneka Vestey

How shame around women’s health led me to create a ...

M&S boosts DEI creds with launch of multi-hued range of 'neutral' lingerie
Marketing
Jun 22, 2021
Ben Bold

M&S boosts DEI creds with launch of multi-hued ...

Just Published

Ascential sells Michael Kassan’s MediaLink to talent agency giant UTA for $125m
Media
2 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Ascential sells Michael Kassan’s MediaLink to ...

Cannes Lions owner bought media consulting firm in 2017.

Dept acquires digital shop Feed to tap into personalised creative content boom
Advertising
2 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Dept acquires digital shop Feed to tap into ...

Days after announcing its Asia entry, the Dutch digital 'challenger' agency acquires UK-based Feed, which has offices in Sydney.

Creative Minds: Nafe Tong's doodles and poems take flight
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Nafe Tong's doodles and poems take ...

The creative and brand partner at Adwright in Singapore answers 11 of our questions. Learn how his 'lazy bone' sometimes leads to creative inspiration and see the work he's done to speak on behalf of the wrongly imprisoned.

Unveiling the Jollibee Chick’nwich like it's a must-have gadget
Advertising
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Unveiling the Jollibee Chick’nwich like it's a ...

BBH helps the Filipino fast food brand unveil its biggest product innovation in decades as if it's a sought-after tech device, rather than a fast-food product launch.