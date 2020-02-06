mandate for change
Mandate for Change: How are media agencies taking on diversity and inclusivity?
Top APAC media agencies detail their recent efforts for a more inclusive workplace.
Mandate for Change: the mandate has changed
Two years after APAC media agency chiefs signed a pledge to improve gender equality, most networks are focusing efforts on broader inclusion initiatives.
Look around your office. Is it serious about diversity? Take our survey
Campaign and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of "diversity", whether it relates to gender, age, race or any other factor. One participant will win a ticket to our Women Leading Change event in Singapore, to hear the results.
4 key takeaways from the Women Leading Change conference
One year on from Campaign's inaugural gender diversity study, there's still an enormous amount of work to do.
Opinion: We must address the culture in which gender inequality exists
Anne Rayner, who led Kantar and Campaign Asia-Pacific's joint survey on gender equality in the industry, calls for company leaders to model the change they want to see.
Are things equal for men and women? Have your say
Do men and women really have the same opportunities at work? Have your say before the end of the week by taking our gender-equality survey, in association with Kantar.
