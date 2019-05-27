mandarin oriental

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Having left Google after 12 years, Mandarin Oriental's new chief commercial officer tells Campaign why the new spot is perfect for her, why the CMO role has outgrown itself, and why many executives in big tech are defecting to smaller businesses.

'I'm a Fan' enters second generation
May 27, 2019
Jingjing Ma

'I'm a Fan' enters second generation

Victora Tang, the daughter of Sir David Tang, will be the latest face for the Mandarin Oriental fan campaign, 20 years after the senior Tang was photographed as the first 'fan'.

Jill Kluge named CMO of Mandarin Oriental Group
Oct 26, 2018
Staff Writer

Jill Kluge named CMO of Mandarin Oriental Group

Current CMO Michael Hobson will be retiring at the end of this year.

Mandarin Oriental launches humanoid robot
Nov 27, 2017
Staff Writer

Mandarin Oriental launches humanoid robot

Robot Pepper can give directions, tell stories, and even pose for a selfie.

Mandarin Oriental celebrates 50th year with ad designed by pop art Guru Sir Peter Blake
Sep 27, 2013
Benjamin Li

Mandarin Oriental celebrates 50th year with ad designed by pop art Guru Sir Peter Blake

HONG KONG - Mandarin Oriental is celebrating its 50th anniversary this October, and London Advertising commissioned pop art guru Sir Peter Blake to create a colourful collage of some of the brand's celebrity fans, 10 of whom will attend the hotel’s first celebration event here in October.

