Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Having left Google after 12 years, Mandarin Oriental's new chief commercial officer tells Campaign why the new spot is perfect for her, why the CMO role has outgrown itself, and why many executives in big tech are defecting to smaller businesses.
Ex-Googler Joanna Flint takes up new global role at Mandarin Oriental
Campaign speaks to Flint exclusively about her new role as chief commercial officer, superseding chief marketing officer Jill Kluge, who is set to depart in September after 30 years with the hotel chain.
'I'm a Fan' enters second generation
Victora Tang, the daughter of Sir David Tang, will be the latest face for the Mandarin Oriental fan campaign, 20 years after the senior Tang was photographed as the first 'fan'.
Jill Kluge named CMO of Mandarin Oriental Group
Current CMO Michael Hobson will be retiring at the end of this year.
Mandarin Oriental launches humanoid robot
Robot Pepper can give directions, tell stories, and even pose for a selfie.
Mandarin Oriental celebrates 50th year with ad designed by pop art Guru Sir Peter Blake
HONG KONG - Mandarin Oriental is celebrating its 50th anniversary this October, and London Advertising commissioned pop art guru Sir Peter Blake to create a colourful collage of some of the brand's celebrity fans, 10 of whom will attend the hotel’s first celebration event here in October.
