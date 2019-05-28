male
Men have to take responsibility for advocating for women’s safety in adland
Outrage is no longer enough, especially if you are a man. The key to change is male allyship.
Why gender-neutral marketing may not mean equality
Efforts to address authentic differences between men and women need not be held back in the name of political correctness or progressiveness, say practitioners.
Two tales of continuity from China this International Women's Day
Is age the only number that defines a woman? No. Is continuity the key factor that proves a brand's legitimacy in female empowerment? Yes.
"What about poor men?" Cannes panel gets stuck into gender debate
A Cannes Lions panel determines masculinity itself is not under threat, just the outdated notions of it.
INTERVIEW: Elisabetta Canali on managing a heritage luxury male apparel brand
Campaign Asia-Pacific met up with Elisabetta Canali, global communications director of male luxury fashion brand, Canali. She tells us what it’s like heading the communications for a third-generation family business and working for a male fashion brand as a woman.
Innity launches gender-based advertising packages using CPE model
HONG KONG - Innity, a digital media agency based in Malaysia, has introduced two gender-based advertising packages for local advertisers targeting either males or females.
