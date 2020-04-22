machine learning

Yes, machines can help retailers act more responsibly during this pandemic
Apr 22, 2020
Tyler Munoz

The COVID-19 epidemic is forcing retailers to use new technology to better manage their supply chain, not just for efficiency and transparency, but also to be more socially responsible, says Sapient's head of retail.

AdAsia touts AI upgrades to publisher platform
Mar 7, 2019
Matthew Miller

The company says its publisher platform, rebranded as AdAsia360, can understand user behaviour on a page to place ads that are more frequently in view.

Machine learning improves campaign effectiveness, study shows
Sep 20, 2018
Lindsay Stein

Magna, IPG Media Lab and true[X] teamed up on the research.

The messy reality of new technology
Aug 30, 2018
Chris Cox

When it comes to measurement and attribution, marketers should temper any expectations that machine learning will be a magic bullet. Sometimes immature technology is just a costly distraction.

From novelty to necessity: A close look at machine learning in APAC
Mar 5, 2018
Bowan Spanbroek

If you’re beginning your journey, start with a small but specific business challenge, and move up from there. Here are five core principles to consider.

