lydia lee
Mitigating economic fallout for businesses and employees amid COVID-19
China’s efforts in managing the crisis has shown that sharing manpower across businesses is something of a revolutionary idea.
Connections still key despite isolation and border shutdowns
Weber Shandwick China's president makes a case for retaining connections and encouraging private-public collaboration during the coronavirus crisis.
How should brands handle comms during the coronavirus crisis?
SOUNDING BOARD: Amid region-wide panic and business shutdowns, PR heads weigh in on how brands should communicate their messages effectively.
Weber Shandwick promotes Lydia Lee to head of APAC technology practice
BEIJING - Weber Shandwick has appointed Lydia Lee as head of its technology practice for Asia Pacific.
Weber Shandwick makes two senior additions to China leadership
BEIJING - Weber Shandwick has announced two key appointments to its senior management team in China: Charles Shen as general manager for Beijing, and Lydia Lee as chief strategist in China.
