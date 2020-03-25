lydia lee

Mitigating economic fallout for businesses and employees amid COVID-19
Mar 25, 2020
Lydia Lee

China’s efforts in managing the crisis has shown that sharing manpower across businesses is something of a revolutionary idea.

Connections still key despite isolation and border shutdowns
Mar 18, 2020
Lydia Lee

Weber Shandwick China's president makes a case for retaining connections and encouraging private-public collaboration during the coronavirus crisis.

How should brands handle comms during the coronavirus crisis?
Feb 3, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

SOUNDING BOARD: Amid region-wide panic and business shutdowns, PR heads weigh in on how brands should communicate their messages effectively.

Weber Shandwick promotes Lydia Lee to head of APAC technology practice
Jan 21, 2014
Benjamin Li

BEIJING - Weber Shandwick has appointed Lydia Lee as head of its technology practice for Asia Pacific.

Weber Shandwick makes two senior additions to China leadership
Dec 18, 2012
Staff Reporters

BEIJING - Weber Shandwick has announced two key appointments to its senior management team in China: Charles Shen as general manager for Beijing, and Lydia Lee as chief strategist in China.

