lowe lintas

Mumbai Police spreads 'stay at home' message with self-policing
Apr 6, 2020
Campaign India Team

Mumbai Police spreads 'stay at home' message with self-policing

Watch the film conceptualised by Lowe Lintas

Lowe Lintas to handle Hershey's India
Feb 17, 2020
Campaign India Team

Lowe Lintas to handle Hershey's India

The agency's Mumbai office will handle the mandate.

Lowe Lintas reintegrates media unit PointNine Lintas
Jan 11, 2019
Campaign India Team

Lowe Lintas reintegrates media unit PointNine Lintas

The move puts the proverbial toothpaste back in the tube.

MullenLowe Lintas Group names new India leadership
Sep 5, 2018
Olivia Parker

MullenLowe Lintas Group names new India leadership

The group has made internal promotions, appointing Amer Jaleel as group chairman and Virat Tandon as group CEO.

Top 1000: Asian brands disrupt Western-led corporate order
Jun 11, 2015
Kavita Lakhani

Top 1000: Asian brands disrupt Western-led corporate order

Toyota and Sony from Japan, Samsung and Hyundai from South Korea, Singapore Airlines, Haier and Lenovo from China, Tata and Infosys from India and Hong Kong’s Esprit fashion label. Looking for a common thread? Asia it is. Asian brands are visibly forcing disruption of the Western-led global corporate order.

'Kan Khajura Tesan' tops Warc 100
Feb 25, 2015
Staff Reporters

'Kan Khajura Tesan' tops Warc 100

GLOBAL - 'Kan Khajura Tesan', the campaign by Lowe Lintas and PHD that reached consumers in "media dark" areas of India for Hindustan Unilever, has been named the top campaign in the Warc 100, released this morning.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia