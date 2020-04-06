lowe lintas
Mumbai Police spreads 'stay at home' message with self-policing
Watch the film conceptualised by Lowe Lintas
Lowe Lintas to handle Hershey's India
The agency's Mumbai office will handle the mandate.
Lowe Lintas reintegrates media unit PointNine Lintas
The move puts the proverbial toothpaste back in the tube.
MullenLowe Lintas Group names new India leadership
The group has made internal promotions, appointing Amer Jaleel as group chairman and Virat Tandon as group CEO.
Top 1000: Asian brands disrupt Western-led corporate order
Toyota and Sony from Japan, Samsung and Hyundai from South Korea, Singapore Airlines, Haier and Lenovo from China, Tata and Infosys from India and Hong Kong’s Esprit fashion label. Looking for a common thread? Asia it is. Asian brands are visibly forcing disruption of the Western-led global corporate order.
'Kan Khajura Tesan' tops Warc 100
GLOBAL - 'Kan Khajura Tesan', the campaign by Lowe Lintas and PHD that reached consumers in "media dark" areas of India for Hindustan Unilever, has been named the top campaign in the Warc 100, released this morning.
