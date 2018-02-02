loris nold

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Natalie Lam, who most recent position was with Google in NYC, will be charged with raising the creative bar not just in the group's creative agencies but across the board.

Publicis' Nold promoted to group-level APAC CEO
Feb 2, 2018
Staff Reporters

Publicis' Nold promoted to group-level APAC CEO

The Groupe also announced changes impacting Publicis Health, Publicis Communications North America and Leo Burnett.

Publicis Communications make ANZ appointments
Feb 21, 2017
Staff Reporters

Publicis Communications make ANZ appointments

Company names CEO and chairman for Publicis Communications ANZ, Australia CEO for Leo Burnett.

