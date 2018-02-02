loris nold

Search
Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA
Natalie Lam, who most recent position was with Google in NYC, will be charged with raising the creative bar not just in the group's creative agencies but across the board.
Feb 2, 2018
Publicis' Nold promoted to group-level APAC CEO
The Groupe also announced changes impacting Publicis Health, Publicis Communications North America and Leo Burnett.
Feb 21, 2017
Publicis Communications make ANZ appointments
Company names CEO and chairman for Publicis Communications ANZ, Australia CEO for Leo Burnett.
