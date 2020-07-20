local brands
Japan’s top local brands: Toyota, Sony still tops but retailers surge
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Uniqlo steals third spot while Muji and Aeon are among the biggest local gainers.
Korea's love for homegrown companies isn't just about national pride
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Korean consumers are more discerning than ever, so product quality and premium-level sophistication are helping local brands stand out.
Alfamart, BCA, GoJek; local Indonesian brands soar in popularity
The majority of local brands that rank among Indonesian consumers' favourites are rising in popularity, finds Nielsen's survey.
The battle between global and local brands – how to win trust with Asian consumers
McCann Worldgroup presents eight stories about Asia through the lens of the Truth about Global Brands 2: Powered by the Streets study.
Euro RSCG named AOR for Chinese children's wear Balabala
SHANGHAI – Euro RSCG Shanghai has been appointed as agency-of-record for Chinese children’s clothing brand Balabala, following a pitch against Leo Burnett and DraftFCB.
