Japan’s top local brands: Toyota, Sony still tops but retailers surge
3 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Uniqlo steals third spot while Muji and Aeon are among the biggest local gainers.

Korea's love for homegrown companies isn't just about national pride
Jul 20, 2020
Matthew Miller

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Korean consumers are more discerning than ever, so product quality and premium-level sophistication are helping local brands stand out.

Alfamart, BCA, GoJek; local Indonesian brands soar in popularity
Jul 8, 2019
Olivia Parker

The majority of local brands that rank among Indonesian consumers' favourites are rising in popularity, finds Nielsen's survey.

Euro RSCG named AOR for Chinese children's wear Balabala
Jul 5, 2010
Jin Bo

SHANGHAI – Euro RSCG Shanghai has been appointed as agency-of-record for Chinese children’s clothing brand Balabala, following a pitch against Leo Burnett and DraftFCB.

