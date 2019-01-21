lionel messi

Messi murals land Budweiser in messy controversy
16 hours ago
Campaign India Team

The brand’s murals depicting Lionel Messi’s life have been painted over existing street art in Delhi and Mumbai

'Playing catch up leads to innovations': La Liga India head
Jan 21, 2019
Raahil Chopra

In a chat with Campaign India, La Liga's India head talks about how the league is looking to interact with the Asian football fan, early kick-off times, Cristiano Ronaldo, Facebook and more.

Messi takes a meme-filled journey for Ooredoo
Jun 15, 2018
Ad Nut

The football star appears alongside local social influencers.

Largest-ever Adidas marketing campaign continues globally
Apr 5, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

GLOBAL - Adidas has launched the latest chapter of its largest-ever 'Adidas is all in' campaign for its ClimaCool collection, leveraging the influence of prominent global celebrities including David Beckham and Katy Perry.

China still reveres celebrity endorsers
Jun 7, 2010
Anita Davis

Find the best match for your brand, and the aspirational consumer will reward you.

