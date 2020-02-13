Search
liftoff
Feb 13, 2020
Asia provides best ROI for mobile advertising investments, says Liftoff study
CPI for all ad formats are significantly lower, led by natives down a massive 22.6%.
May 28, 2019
Mobile users are cheaper in SEA, but harder to convert
Marketers can buy app installs in Southeast Asia for less than in other markets, but engagement is a different matter, according to a new report.
Feb 28, 2017
App-boosting company Liftoff opens in Asia
Twitter alum Marc Hale heads the APAC operation of the company, which specialises in boosting app installations.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins