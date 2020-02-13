liftoff

Asia provides best ROI for mobile advertising investments, says Liftoff study
Feb 13, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Asia provides best ROI for mobile advertising investments, says Liftoff study

CPI for all ad formats are significantly lower, led by natives down a massive 22.6%.

Mobile users are cheaper in SEA, but harder to convert
May 28, 2019
Staff Reporters

Mobile users are cheaper in SEA, but harder to convert

Marketers can buy app installs in Southeast Asia for less than in other markets, but engagement is a different matter, according to a new report.

App-boosting company Liftoff opens in Asia
Feb 28, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

App-boosting company Liftoff opens in Asia

Twitter alum Marc Hale heads the APAC operation of the company, which specialises in boosting app installations.

