lifestyle
The future of lifestyle publishing
Beyond the 'print is dead, digital is king' cliché, three other noteworthy reinventions will emerge to revitalise the industry, according to a Singapore publishing veteran.
Consumerisation of healthcare in Asia is opening new doors for brands
By removing health stigmas and connecting patients directly with practitioners, consumers are gaining more exposure to key health product and services brands, says a new JWT Intelligence study
Can Michelle Phan's Icon network pass the millennial 'sniff test'?
SINGAPORE - Icon, an online lifestyle channel that is a joint venture between Endemol Shine Beyond and digital entrepreneur Michelle Phan, is set to debut in Asia, with its creators promising a mix of brand opportunities that will prove compelling to desirable young audiences.
PHILIPPINES: Nielsen market analysis (2015)
An optimistic land of opportunity with strong fundamentals and buoyant confidence from consumers to spend on lifestyle.
Neuschwansteiner: Beer named after castle courts exclusivity
HONG KONG - Restaurant group Fook Lam Moon (福臨門) has brought Neuschwansteiner Edelmärzen into the Cantonese market via its own gourmet product division, Fook Lam Moon Fine Foods.
The Austin defines lifestyle through art in micro-films
HONG KONG – The Austin, a luxury property development in Hong Kong, has released a series of micro-films showcasing the development's 'intrinsic' artistic lifestyle.
