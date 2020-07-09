lifestyle

The future of lifestyle publishing
Jul 9, 2020
Corinne Ng

The future of lifestyle publishing

Beyond the 'print is dead, digital is king' cliché, three other noteworthy reinventions will emerge to revitalise the industry, according to a Singapore publishing veteran.

Consumerisation of healthcare in Asia is opening new doors for brands
Nov 7, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Consumerisation of healthcare in Asia is opening new doors for brands

By removing health stigmas and connecting patients directly with practitioners, consumers are gaining more exposure to key health product and services brands, says a new JWT Intelligence study

Can Michelle Phan's Icon network pass the millennial 'sniff test'?
May 24, 2016
Gabey Goh

Can Michelle Phan's Icon network pass the millennial 'sniff test'?

SINGAPORE - Icon, an online lifestyle channel that is a joint venture between Endemol Shine Beyond and digital entrepreneur Michelle Phan, is set to debut in Asia, with its creators promising a mix of brand opportunities that will prove compelling to desirable young audiences.

PHILIPPINES: Nielsen market analysis (2015)
Jul 20, 2015
Nielsen

PHILIPPINES: Nielsen market analysis (2015)

An optimistic land of opportunity with strong fundamentals and buoyant confidence from consumers to spend on lifestyle.

Neuschwansteiner: Beer named after castle courts exclusivity
Jan 16, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Neuschwansteiner: Beer named after castle courts exclusivity

HONG KONG - Restaurant group Fook Lam Moon (福臨門) has brought Neuschwansteiner Edelmärzen into the Cantonese market via its own gourmet product division, Fook Lam Moon Fine Foods.

The Austin defines lifestyle through art in micro-films
Oct 29, 2013
Sophie Chen

The Austin defines lifestyle through art in micro-films

HONG KONG – The Austin, a luxury property development in Hong Kong, has released a series of micro-films showcasing the development's 'intrinsic' artistic lifestyle.

