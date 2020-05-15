life
Make room for introverts in the post-coronavirus workplace
What if our ways of working weren't working? This crisis opens an opportunity to make workplaces more inclusive for all personalities.
Well Link Life debuts first branding campaign
THE WORK: 'Link to the world for freedom of wealth' for Well Link Life Insurance by Senses Advertising Limited.
CASE STUDY: How Circles.Life got Singapore to consider a new telco
Circles.Life worked with VML to launch a 'daring' campaign that challenged consumers to question their existing mobile-data plans and their relationships with the established telcos.
Agency life or life passions? Why not both
Theodora Lau, WE Communications exec and bona fide music artist, on how it’s possible to have a PR day job and a life outside it.
Addiction Advertising wins pitch for China Life Insurance Singapore’s branding debut
SINGAPORE - China Life Insurance Singapore has appointed Addiction Advertising to launch its inaugural brand campaign in the market.
Cathay Pacific unveils global ‘Life well travelled’ campaign
HONG KONG - After working to refine its design, product and experience, Cathay Pacific today launches a global campaign by McCann Worldgroup that seeks to communicate a more 'expansive' position in the market.
