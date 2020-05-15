life

Make room for introverts in the post-coronavirus workplace
May 15, 2020
Will Hooker

Make room for introverts in the post-coronavirus workplace

What if our ways of working weren't working? This crisis opens an opportunity to make workplaces more inclusive for all personalities.

Well Link Life debuts first branding campaign
Sep 11, 2019
Ad Nut

Well Link Life debuts first branding campaign

THE WORK: 'Link to the world for freedom of wealth' for Well Link Life Insurance by Senses Advertising Limited.

CASE STUDY: How Circles.Life got Singapore to consider a new telco
Sep 18, 2017
Faaez Samadi

CASE STUDY: How Circles.Life got Singapore to consider a new telco

Circles.Life worked with VML to launch a 'daring' campaign that challenged consumers to question their existing mobile-data plans and their relationships with the established telcos.

Agency life or life passions? Why not both
Aug 21, 2017
Theodora Lau

Agency life or life passions? Why not both

Theodora Lau, WE Communications exec and bona fide music artist, on how it’s possible to have a PR day job and a life outside it.

Addiction Advertising wins pitch for China Life Insurance Singapore’s branding debut
Jan 27, 2016
Gabey Goh

Addiction Advertising wins pitch for China Life Insurance Singapore's branding debut

SINGAPORE - China Life Insurance Singapore has appointed Addiction Advertising to launch its inaugural brand campaign in the market.

Cathay Pacific unveils global ‘Life well travelled’ campaign
Jan 20, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

Cathay Pacific unveils global 'Life well travelled' campaign

HONG KONG - After working to refine its design, product and experience, Cathay Pacific today launches a global campaign by McCann Worldgroup that seeks to communicate a more 'expansive' position in the market.

