laos
1 day ago
Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia
See the shortlist for the Southeast Asia region in the 2021 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.
Aug 20, 2019
In communist Laos PDR, consumers and advertisers find liberation online
This landlocked country has a largely rural population and a strict media environment, meaning multiple challenges for industry players. But social media offers plenty of opportunity as Laos continues to grow.
Nov 19, 2018
Michelin dining a blessing for groups in Luang Prabang
Laos’ northern city boosts its appeal for groups.
Nov 16, 2018
Agency of the Year 2018 shortlist: Southeast Asia
Here is the shortlist for the Southeast Asia region in the 2018 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.
Mar 7, 2017
InMobi joins with Moblaze for Vietnam mobile-ad push
Partnership eyes booming mobile-first market.
Feb 13, 2017
Top 5 emerging destinations to watch in 2017
Mega infrastructure developments, improved connectivity and new-found industry savvy.
