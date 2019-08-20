laos

Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

See the shortlist for the Southeast Asia region in the 2021 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

In communist Laos PDR, consumers and advertisers find liberation online
Aug 20, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

This landlocked country has a largely rural population and a strict media environment, meaning multiple challenges for industry players. But social media offers plenty of opportunity as Laos continues to grow.

Michelin dining a blessing for groups in Luang Prabang
Nov 19, 2018
Megan Gell

Laos’ northern city boosts its appeal for groups.

Agency of the Year 2018 shortlist: Southeast Asia
Nov 16, 2018
Staff Reporters

Here is the shortlist for the Southeast Asia region in the 2018 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

InMobi joins with Moblaze for Vietnam mobile-ad push
Mar 7, 2017
Matthew Miller

Partnership eyes booming mobile-first market.

Top 5 emerging destinations to watch in 2017
Feb 13, 2017
Ian Lloyd Neubauer

Mega infrastructure developments, improved connectivity and new-found industry savvy.

