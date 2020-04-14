lagardere

How is COVID-19 affecting sporting content and ad spend?
Apr 14, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

How is COVID-19 affecting sporting content and ad spend?

In the world of sports content and marketing, it's clear who the winners and losers are.

How to win in esports? Be authentic, like everywhere else
Jul 6, 2018
Faaez Samadi

How to win in esports? Be authentic, like everywhere else

Following Lagardere Sport’s commercial deal with Singapore esports club Team Flash, head of esports Andre Flackel explains why the digital gaming world is so important to the agency.

Asian football: More brands are lining up, but marketing talent lags behind
Jul 1, 2016
Gary Scattergood

Asian football: More brands are lining up, but marketing talent lags behind

Lagardere Sports SVP likens China’s football marketing industry to where ad agencies were in the country 10-15 years ago

