How is COVID-19 affecting sporting content and ad spend?
In the world of sports content and marketing, it's clear who the winners and losers are.
Grand Sport finds its footing with the AFF Suzuki Cup
With its first regional sponsorship, Thai sports apparel brand Grand Sport found the sweet spot, adopting digital-driven strategies to win big with the sport it knows best.
How to win in esports? Be authentic, like everywhere else
Following Lagardere Sport’s commercial deal with Singapore esports club Team Flash, head of esports Andre Flackel explains why the digital gaming world is so important to the agency.
With esports, SAP sees a game-changing opportunity
SAP gets into the game with purpose and commitment by partnering with Team Liquid—a leading global esports organisation and current champion of The International 7.
Asian football: More brands are lining up, but marketing talent lags behind
Lagardere Sports SVP likens China’s football marketing industry to where ad agencies were in the country 10-15 years ago
