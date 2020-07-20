kasikornbank
Kasikornbank puts spotlight on small businesses
The bank releases a documentary, with GreyNJ United, that focuses on businesses taking—and declining—zero-interest, 10-year COVID-19 recovery loans.
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Chitravinee Vannakorn, Kasikornbank
By greenlighting memorably wacky advertising, plus a tie-up with K-pop girl group Blackpink, Chitravinee Vannakorn has helped an old-line Thai bank attract 15 million mobile users.
KBank ad with Blackpink is all about empowerment, but also sexy poses
The K-pop quartet's ad for the Thai bank, by GreyNJ United, has millions upon millions of views. It is also unwatchable/unlistenable if you're not in the target audience.
Kasikornbank's ad renaissance lives on
Meet Chainarong, Thai renaissance man, in another quirky yet accessible campaign from Greynj United.
TFW someone you love suddenly changes
Thailand's Kasikornbank dramatises the beefing up of its mobile-banking app.
Ho-hum love story, outstanding response
Formulaic Thai bank ad about a long-distance, long-term, on-again, off-again love affair succeeds despite being entirely predictable.
