kasikornbank

Kasikornbank puts spotlight on small businesses
Jul 20, 2020
Ad Nut

The bank releases a documentary, with GreyNJ United, that focuses on businesses taking—and declining—zero-interest, 10-year COVID-19 recovery loans.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Chitravinee Vannakorn, Kasikornbank
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

By greenlighting memorably wacky advertising, plus a tie-up with K-pop girl group Blackpink, Chitravinee Vannakorn has helped an old-line Thai bank attract 15 million mobile users.

KBank ad with Blackpink is all about empowerment, but also sexy poses
Nov 18, 2019
Ad Nut

The K-pop quartet's ad for the Thai bank, by GreyNJ United, has millions upon millions of views. It is also unwatchable/unlistenable if you're not in the target audience.

Kasikornbank's ad renaissance lives on
Oct 7, 2019
Ad Nut

Meet Chainarong, Thai renaissance man, in another quirky yet accessible campaign from Greynj United.

TFW someone you love suddenly changes
Oct 15, 2018
Ad Nut

Thailand's Kasikornbank dramatises the beefing up of its mobile-banking app.

Ho-hum love story, outstanding response
Aug 23, 2017
Ad Nut

Formulaic Thai bank ad about a long-distance, long-term, on-again, off-again love affair succeeds despite being entirely predictable.

