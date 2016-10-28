Search
karl wu
2 days ago
Karl Wu to replace Mason Lin as chairman of Havas Greater China
Outgoing leader has spent 30 years in the network and has seen the business grow to more than 1100 staff across six locations.
Oct 28, 2016
Havas Media names Mediacom's Karl Wu as Greater China CEO
Karl Wu will be responsible for Havas Media Group’s brands in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
Aug 2, 2012
Karl Wu joins Nokia as APAC director, agency management and media planning
ASIA-PACIFIC - China-born and educated Karl Wu (伍雷), most recently chief integration officer for Aegis Media China, resigned on 31 July and started a new job the next day as Nokia's Asia-Pacific director of agency management and media planning.
