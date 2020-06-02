jwt
John Gutteridge departs Wunderman Thompson
"It was always my intention to hand the business over once the merger was complete."
Wunderman Thompson tries to put merger challenges behind
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Wunderman Thompson's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
Wunderman Thompson rolls out to New Zealand
Heyday founder Luke Pierson will lead the newly merged agency, as JWT MD Simon Lendrum resigns.
What's Paola Antonini's inspiring story doing in this air-con ad?
In a campaign by JWT Bangkok, Midea tries to connect its air conditioners to the true story of a Brazilian model who lost a leg in a car accident.
Ogilvy parts from JWT in Malaysia; gets new leadership team
Ogilvy Malaysia will no longer share resources with JWT, now Wunderman Thompson. Nizwani Shahar and Campbell Cannon step up as co-CEOs, with Kurt Novack appointed to the creative driving seat.
Agency Report Card 2018: J Walter Thompson
In what turned out to its final year under its venerable name, JWT did better than you might think. See the last grade we'll ever give J Walter Thompson.
