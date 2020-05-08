junk food
UK lobby groups call for halt on 'unhealthy' ads until end of lockdown
Action on Sugar and Action on Salt say certain brands are capitalising on government 'Stay home' message.
The waning appetite for marketing junk food in Asia
Marketers of sugary drinks and sodium-laden snacks will need to embrace healthier trends and watch their messaging to win over regulators and consumers alike.
Plans unveiled to strengthen junk food advertising rules
SINGAPORE - Junk food advertising to children across TV and print looks set to be subject to government-approved guidelines under plans mooted by the Health Promotion Board.
Obesity figures prompt renewed call for junk food ad ban in Singapore
SINGAPORE – The latest statistics showing diabetes rising to a 12-year high have led health minister Khaw Boon Wan to back the Health Promotion Board’s plans to curb fast-food advertising, particularly to children.
McDonald's partners with Weight Watchers. Will consumers buy into the new trend?
Healthy eating message is intended to expand burger and pizza firms' appeal. But will people swallow it?
