judges

2022 Agency of the Year judges announced
Jul 26, 2022
Staff Reporters

We reveal the first round of confirmed judges for the industry's biggest marketing and advertising awards.

Would AI make a better judge at Spikes Asia?
Oct 11, 2017
Dave Sanderson

A facetious (we think?) exploration of how a bot would do judging creativity.

Cannes Lions: APAC agency leaders predict the region's winners
Jun 16, 2017
Staff Reporters

As the industry gears up for the awards showdown of the year, we asked an array of Asia Pacific-based creatives and other industry insiders for their predictions on the winners.

Spikes impressions: Ditch the 'dream come true' pseudo-documentary
Sep 15, 2015
Georg Warga

Georg Warga, creative director/filmmaker/founder of Goodstein in China, explains how insights, no matter how strange, can work to your advantage.

Digital Media Awards: What was good—and what wasn't?
Nov 8, 2012
Emily Tan

BEIJING – Four members of the jury panel for the Digital Media Awards took the stage at the Digital Asia Festival today to share their insights on the process of sifting out award winners from among 105 finalists, including which case studies really grabbed their attention (for better or worse).

GALLERY: Inside the jury room for the 2012 Asian Marketing Effectiveness Awards
May 3, 2012
Staff Reporters

Photos of jury president James Thompson and the rest of the judges for the 2012 Asian Marketing Effectiveness Awards hard at work in the jury room. The awards took place last week in Shanghai.

