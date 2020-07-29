jollibee

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Francis Flores, Jollibee
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

A global evangelist for a much-beloved Pinoy brand at home, Flores' work continues to evoke emotional responses he carries with him abroad.

Mobile looms larger among Filipinos' favourite local brands
Jul 15, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Comfort foods remain tops, but the prevalence of handset brands and service providers among the Philippines' strongest local brands shows mobility matters.

Philippines' top 100 brands for 2018
Jul 16, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Consumer goods and local brand favourites rank more highly in this growing market, though big electronics names still dominate

Across Asia, loyalty to local brands is not automatic, must be earned
Jun 25, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Plenty of factors are at play for homegrown brands to win the trust and loyalty of local consumers.

Jollibee releases sequel for heartbreaking friendzone ad
Jul 19, 2017
Ad Nut

Fast-food brand brings back male protagonist from viral video for its Perfect Pairs campaign.

