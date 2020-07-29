jollibee
Finding purpose in 2020: Shiseido, HP, Jollibee and Jio Creative Labs
[The next generation is] questioning—actually, they’re refusing—to give their time and attention to brands without a purpose, says Naomi Yamamoto, COO at Shiseido.
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Francis Flores, Jollibee
A global evangelist for a much-beloved Pinoy brand at home, Flores' work continues to evoke emotional responses he carries with him abroad.
Mobile looms larger among Filipinos' favourite local brands
Comfort foods remain tops, but the prevalence of handset brands and service providers among the Philippines' strongest local brands shows mobility matters.
Philippines' top 100 brands for 2018
Consumer goods and local brand favourites rank more highly in this growing market, though big electronics names still dominate
Across Asia, loyalty to local brands is not automatic, must be earned
Plenty of factors are at play for homegrown brands to win the trust and loyalty of local consumers.
Jollibee releases sequel for heartbreaking friendzone ad
Fast-food brand brings back male protagonist from viral video for its Perfect Pairs campaign.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins