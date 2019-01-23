joint venture

Toyota, Dentsu to launch joint venture focused on automotive marketing
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Japanese ad giant and automaker to launch three new entities that will provide marketing solutions for brands focused on the new world of mobility.

Dentsu and Amobee team up to tap Japan's 'silent majority'
Jan 23, 2019
David Blecken

The companies will work together to provide deeper insight into consumer behaviour online.

Reed Exhibitions announces JV with Shanghai Forever Exhibition
Dec 10, 2018
Staff Writer

The partnership signals the events organiser's expansion into the Chinese automative manufacturing industry.

Mazarine Groupe Paris and Trimaran form luxury communications agency
May 27, 2014
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Trimaran PR Asia and Mazarine Groupe Paris have signed an agreement creating a joint venture called Mazarine Asia Pacific (众智亞洲), an integrated communication agency dedicated to luxury and premium brands.

Bates and JWT to form joint venture in Hong Kong to handle HSBC
Jun 17, 2013
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Bates CHI & Partners and JWT will form a joint venture in early July to handle the HSBC account, with Conrad Chiu heading up the new operation.

The Works forms JV with StrawberryFrog and Jung von Matt after winning Jim Beam
Feb 21, 2013
Emily Tan

SYDNEY - Australian agency The Works has partnered with two other incumbent agencies, Strawberry Frog in the US and Germany's Jung von Matt, to win global duties for Jim Beam.

