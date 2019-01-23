joint venture
Toyota, Dentsu to launch joint venture focused on automotive marketing
Japanese ad giant and automaker to launch three new entities that will provide marketing solutions for brands focused on the new world of mobility.
Dentsu and Amobee team up to tap Japan's 'silent majority'
The companies will work together to provide deeper insight into consumer behaviour online.
Reed Exhibitions announces JV with Shanghai Forever Exhibition
The partnership signals the events organiser's expansion into the Chinese automative manufacturing industry.
Mazarine Groupe Paris and Trimaran form luxury communications agency
HONG KONG - Trimaran PR Asia and Mazarine Groupe Paris have signed an agreement creating a joint venture called Mazarine Asia Pacific (众智亞洲), an integrated communication agency dedicated to luxury and premium brands.
Bates and JWT to form joint venture in Hong Kong to handle HSBC
HONG KONG - Bates CHI & Partners and JWT will form a joint venture in early July to handle the HSBC account, with Conrad Chiu heading up the new operation.
The Works forms JV with StrawberryFrog and Jung von Matt after winning Jim Beam
SYDNEY - Australian agency The Works has partnered with two other incumbent agencies, Strawberry Frog in the US and Germany's Jung von Matt, to win global duties for Jim Beam.
