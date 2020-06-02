john gutteridge
John Gutteridge departs Wunderman Thompson
"It was always my intention to hand the business over once the merger was complete."
The job of building Wunderman Thompson
Leadership duo Mel Edwards and Tamara Ingram open up on their split roles, hiring Annette Male from Digitas to lead APAC, and Asia’s importance.
Technology and data vital, but creativity the master: JWT
Agencies must resist falling into the trap of letting technology take the lead in what has always been an ideas-based industry, according to the agency’s APAC CEO.
APAC CEO Tom Doctoroff leaves JWT
John Gutteridge steps up to regional role after leading the agency in Australia and New Zealand, as Tom Doctoroff exits.
JWT wins Dove digital account in Australia
AUSTRALIA - JWT Sydney, which already works with Unilver brands Toni&Guy, Clear and Sunsilk, has added Dove to its client roster, becoming the brand's digital agency of record after a pitch against undisclosed competitors.
JWT Australasia CEO Noel Magnus departs; John Gutteridge takes over
MELBOURNE – JWT Australasia CEO Noel Magnus will be leaving the agency after two and a half years, with JWT Melbourne MD John Gutteridge set to take over.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins