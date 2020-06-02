john gutteridge

John Gutteridge departs Wunderman Thompson
Jun 2, 2020
Staff Reporters

John Gutteridge departs Wunderman Thompson

"It was always my intention to hand the business over once the merger was complete."

The job of building Wunderman Thompson
Jan 30, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

The job of building Wunderman Thompson

Leadership duo Mel Edwards and Tamara Ingram open up on their split roles, hiring Annette Male from Digitas to lead APAC, and Asia’s importance.

Technology and data vital, but creativity the master: JWT
May 8, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Technology and data vital, but creativity the master: JWT

Agencies must resist falling into the trap of letting technology take the lead in what has always been an ideas-based industry, according to the agency’s APAC CEO.

APAC CEO Tom Doctoroff leaves JWT
Jun 30, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

APAC CEO Tom Doctoroff leaves JWT

John Gutteridge steps up to regional role after leading the agency in Australia and New Zealand, as Tom Doctoroff exits.

JWT wins Dove digital account in Australia
Dec 12, 2012
Staff Reporters

JWT wins Dove digital account in Australia

AUSTRALIA - JWT Sydney, which already works with Unilver brands Toni&Guy, Clear and Sunsilk, has added Dove to its client roster, becoming the brand's digital agency of record after a pitch against undisclosed competitors.

JWT Australasia CEO Noel Magnus departs; John Gutteridge takes over
Jul 21, 2010
Kenny Lim

JWT Australasia CEO Noel Magnus departs; John Gutteridge takes over

MELBOURNE – JWT Australasia CEO Noel Magnus will be leaving the agency after two and a half years, with JWT Melbourne MD John Gutteridge set to take over.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia