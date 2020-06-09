jobs

D&AD CEO resigns amid 'significant' redundancies
Jun 9, 2020
Gurjit Degun

D&AD CEO resigns amid 'significant' redundancies

Charity is reorganising business after 'dramatic' hit to revenue.

Mark Read: 'We have to be very cautious about second half of 2020'
Apr 30, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Mark Read: 'We have to be very cautious about second half of 2020'

WPP CEO is making redundancies but says China has shown recovery 'can be quick'.

As freelancers flood the market, it will be survival of the fittest
Apr 6, 2020
Tash Menon

As freelancers flood the market, it will be survival of the fittest

As job cuts hit adland, those seeking freelance work must differentiate their strengths quickly and communicate it well, says one project matchmaker.

Seeking pastures new? All you need to know about moving client-side
Nov 13, 2018
David Blecken

Seeking pastures new? All you need to know about moving client-side

Brand roles are often fêted as the ideal escape from the long hours, low pay and minimal influence that agency life can involve. But moving can be hard—and new roles are not always what they're cracked up to be.

Taxing robots
May 11, 2017
Sam Olsen

Taxing robots

How will society cope with the AI driven jobs revolution?

Balancing risk and reward in comms career moves
Oct 21, 2016
Katrina Andrews

Balancing risk and reward in comms career moves

Katrina Andrews explains the choices made by top-level APAC communicators to advance and diversify their careers.

