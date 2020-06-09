jobs
D&AD CEO resigns amid 'significant' redundancies
Charity is reorganising business after 'dramatic' hit to revenue.
Mark Read: 'We have to be very cautious about second half of 2020'
WPP CEO is making redundancies but says China has shown recovery 'can be quick'.
As freelancers flood the market, it will be survival of the fittest
As job cuts hit adland, those seeking freelance work must differentiate their strengths quickly and communicate it well, says one project matchmaker.
Seeking pastures new? All you need to know about moving client-side
Brand roles are often fêted as the ideal escape from the long hours, low pay and minimal influence that agency life can involve. But moving can be hard—and new roles are not always what they're cracked up to be.
Taxing robots
How will society cope with the AI driven jobs revolution?
Balancing risk and reward in comms career moves
Katrina Andrews explains the choices made by top-level APAC communicators to advance and diversify their careers.
