Search
jim prior
Nov 17, 2019
Sorrell denies 'slapping' Superunion's Prior over Campaign Asia interview
Former WPP chief was angry that ex-colleague called S4 Capital 'speck in rear-view mirror'.
Aug 9, 2018
Sorrell a 'very small dot in the rearview mirror': Superunion CEO
In Asia to see how his newly formed company is settling in, Jim Prior talks to Campaign Asia-Pacific about the agency's future, the impact of a pending trade war in China and how to avoid homogeneity in an age of mass digital transformation.
Nov 25, 2011
The Partners opens regional hub in Singapore
LONDON/SINGAPORE - Multi-award winning brand consultancy The Partners has announced the official opening of its Singapore office.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins