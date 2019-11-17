jim prior

Sorrell denies 'slapping' Superunion's Prior over Campaign Asia interview
Nov 17, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Sorrell denies 'slapping' Superunion's Prior over Campaign Asia interview

Former WPP chief was angry that ex-colleague called S4 Capital 'speck in rear-view mirror'.

Sorrell a 'very small dot in the rearview mirror': Superunion CEO
Aug 9, 2018
Olivia Parker

Sorrell a 'very small dot in the rearview mirror': Superunion CEO

In Asia to see how his newly formed company is settling in, Jim Prior talks to Campaign Asia-Pacific about the agency's future, the impact of a pending trade war in China and how to avoid homogeneity in an age of mass digital transformation.

The Partners opens regional hub in Singapore
Nov 25, 2011
Staff Reporters

The Partners opens regional hub in Singapore

LONDON/SINGAPORE - Multi-award winning brand consultancy The Partners has announced the official opening of its Singapore office.

