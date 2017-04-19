jewellery

Why Chow Tai Fook sees opportunity in rural China and lower-tier cities
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

The jewellery retailer sees very similar online consumption trends in rural and urban customers, and says rural stereotypes are oversimplified.

Lessons from 'Pandora do': How one campaign can suit the world
Apr 19, 2017
Olivia Parker

In the first episode of our 'Campaign on Campaigns' video series, Pandora's VP of marketing for APAC explains why a non-localised campaign works just fine for Asia.

TSL crafts brand as 'Artisan of love' with unprecedented 3.5-minute TVC
Nov 29, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (TSL) has set out to revitalise its brand with a large-scale, through-the-line campaign—its first major advertising push in 15 years.

Wall Street Journal plays catchup to FTChinese.com with launch of luxury section
Sep 19, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - Four months after main competitor FTChinese's launch of a luxury section, the Wall Street Journal's Chinese online edition has followed suit with French jeweller and watchmaker Cartier as its launch advertiser.

TianPo appoints antics@play as PR retainer agency
Aug 7, 2012
Sophie Chen

SINGAPORE - TianPo Jewellery (TianPo), Singapore’s home-grown jewellery brand and retailer, has appointed [email protected] to grow its market share through one-year PR services.

Malaysia's Poh Kong Jewellers revamps image, launches new campaign
Jan 3, 2011
Staff Reporters

KUALA LUMPUR – Homegrown jewellery retailer Poh Kong is looking to shake off its high-street image by opening a new flagship store at Pavilion KL. The high-end mall was also the venue for a Ms Glamour pageant, and the unveiling of the Poh Kong '35 Shining Years' anniversary logo and promotion.

