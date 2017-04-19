jewellery
Why Chow Tai Fook sees opportunity in rural China and lower-tier cities
The jewellery retailer sees very similar online consumption trends in rural and urban customers, and says rural stereotypes are oversimplified.
Lessons from 'Pandora do': How one campaign can suit the world
In the first episode of our 'Campaign on Campaigns' video series, Pandora's VP of marketing for APAC explains why a non-localised campaign works just fine for Asia.
TSL crafts brand as 'Artisan of love' with unprecedented 3.5-minute TVC
HONG KONG - Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (TSL) has set out to revitalise its brand with a large-scale, through-the-line campaign—its first major advertising push in 15 years.
Wall Street Journal plays catchup to FTChinese.com with launch of luxury section
BEIJING - Four months after main competitor FTChinese's launch of a luxury section, the Wall Street Journal's Chinese online edition has followed suit with French jeweller and watchmaker Cartier as its launch advertiser.
TianPo appoints [email protected] as PR retainer agency
SINGAPORE - TianPo Jewellery (TianPo), Singapore’s home-grown jewellery brand and retailer, has appointed [email protected] to grow its market share through one-year PR services.
Malaysia's Poh Kong Jewellers revamps image, launches new campaign
KUALA LUMPUR – Homegrown jewellery retailer Poh Kong is looking to shake off its high-street image by opening a new flagship store at Pavilion KL. The high-end mall was also the venue for a Ms Glamour pageant, and the unveiling of the Poh Kong '35 Shining Years' anniversary logo and promotion.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins