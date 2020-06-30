jd
Chinese brands lead Asian charge in BrandZ ranking
Brands from the region account for a quarter of the names on this year's brand-value ranking, including 17 from China.
Will China’s shopping festivals save the luxury market?
To offset COVID-19 losses, brands joined China’s three-week shopping holiday, 618, including many luxury brands that have long shied away from discounts.
Is your ecommerce channel strategy prepared for hypergrowth?
With competition just a click away, relevance and creative differentiation become critical for brands, calling for a combination of media- and data-driven creative, analytics and optimisation.
Chinese e-commerce giants battle for offline advertising market
As online e-commerce growth slows, JD.com is following in the footsteps of Alibaba and Baidu to target the offline advertising market.
Toy Story 4 has a secret Chinese character that is not Duke Caboom
It's a Toy Story micro movie. It's a toy donation program. It's also JD's China Children's Day campaign.
Nielsen and JD.com launch price optimisation tool
The Online Pricing Optimizer’s forecast uses data on individual order level and its accuracy can exceed 75%.
