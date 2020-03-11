jack morton

Is ‘remote working’ the future of experiential?
Mar 11, 2020
Natalie Ackerman

Is ‘remote working’ the future of experiential?

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced businesses to implement remote working policies, but Jack Morton’s Greater China head ponders its effectiveness in the experiential space.

