jack ma
Jack Ma's swan song: Alibaba outlines new values as founder leaves the stage
Celebrating its 20th anniversary and marking the departure of founder Jack Ma, Alibaba Group announced a refresh of its core values to help the company last 102 years.
Daniel Zhang to succeed Jack Ma in 2019 as Alibaba chairman
Alibaba to exchange its reliance on Jack Ma's personal brand with "the next level of corporate governance".
Why Alibaba's computing conference marks the future of events
Facial recognition used to register more than 40,000 delegates at China's largest cloud computing event.
Alibaba doubles down on corporate website
The e-commerce giant relaunched Alizila with an interview with CEO Jack Ma and a four-strong team of senior journalists, as it prepares for the first G20 summit to be held in China.
What's Jack Ma's angle in investing in HK's SCMP? (Updated)
HANGZHOU / HONG KONG - After weeks of speculation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd announced on Dec 11 that it would buy publisher SCMP Group Ltd's media assets, including the South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper.
Coca-Cola wraps bottled-water brand in social responsibility
CHINA - Buying Coca-Cola's bottled-water brand Ice Dew Chun Yue (純悅) will give consumers a chance to ‘Drink good, do good, feel good’ by supporting efforts to provide clean drinking water to rural schoolchildren.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins