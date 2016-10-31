jack
Singed by antitrust fine, Alibaba posts first quarterly loss as a public company
The tech giant posted an operating loss of RMB 7.6 billion ($1.1 billion) due to a RMB 18.2 billion ($2.78 billion) fine levied by China’s market regulator.
Twitter insists it's not closing Hong Kong office
As part of a global reduction in staff, the social platform is moving its China operations to Singapore, but will still have a Hong Kong presence.
Service brands must shape reality, not build branding fantasies
ASIA-PACIFIC – As hospitality in Asia evolves, there’s little room for marketing and delivering a service as you would a product. James Stuart, co-founder of The Brand Company and author of Hotel Brand Bites, talks to Campaign Asia-Pacific about key strategies that marketers and entrepreneurs need to craft service and hotel brands for the 21st century.
Jack Daniel's asks fans to pay tribute by building a bar
AUSTRALIA - Crowdsourcing videos is one thing. Crowdsourcing an entire bar is quite another.
G2 KL’s claymation campaign for Jack 'n Jill Potato Crisps
MALAYSIA - G2 Kuala Lumpur, the brand activation arm of Grey Group Malaysia, has launched a youth-targeted television campaign for URC Snack Foods’ Jack ‘n Jill Potato Crisps.
