Singed by antitrust fine, Alibaba posts first quarterly loss as a public company
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The tech giant posted an operating loss of RMB 7.6 billion ($1.1 billion) due to a RMB 18.2 billion ($2.78 billion) fine levied by China’s market regulator.

Twitter insists it's not closing Hong Kong office
Oct 31, 2016
Byravee Iyer

As part of a global reduction in staff, the social platform is moving its China operations to Singapore, but will still have a Hong Kong presence.

Service brands must shape reality, not build branding fantasies
Jan 12, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

ASIA-PACIFIC – As hospitality in Asia evolves, there’s little room for marketing and delivering a service as you would a product. James Stuart, co-founder of The Brand Company and author of Hotel Brand Bites, talks to Campaign Asia-Pacific about key strategies that marketers and entrepreneurs need to craft service and hotel brands for the 21st century.

Jack Daniel's asks fans to pay tribute by building a bar
Aug 11, 2014
Matthew Miller

AUSTRALIA - Crowdsourcing videos is one thing. Crowdsourcing an entire bar is quite another.

G2 KL’s claymation campaign for Jack 'n Jill Potato Crisps
Apr 27, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

MALAYSIA - G2 Kuala Lumpur, the brand activation arm of Grey Group Malaysia, has launched a youth-targeted television campaign for URC Snack Foods’ Jack ‘n Jill Potato Crisps.

