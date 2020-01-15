ipsos

Cyber coaxing: Nudge strategies in the age of AI
Jan 15, 2020
Amit Adarkar

AI based nudges would be even more powerful levers to modify behaviour

HK's big spenders are not optimistic, and Singaporeans agree
Nov 27, 2019
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Spending on many luxury categories is down at least 20% over the last three months in both cities, according to the 'Affluent Asia' research from Ipsos.

Mass cancellation of events in Hong Kong amid protests
Nov 18, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

As clashes intensify, events including the popular Rise conference and Clockenflap music festival have been cancelled or postponed.

Trust in PR agencies high, but capabilities must improve significantly: Exclusive research
Jun 12, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Campaign’s first survey with Ipsos examining the APAC PR landscape shows brands are investing in PR, but there’s a strong misalignment over which functions are most important.

Ipsos heralds Asia's 'affluencers' as a marketer's dream
Oct 30, 2018
Olivia Parker

Ipsos releases its annual survey detailing the changing habits of Asia's most affluent consumers — and highlighting a new breed of high-spending opinion leaders

Ipsos acquires mystery-shopper assets from Market Pulse International
Oct 18, 2018
Staff Reporters

Deal gives the research company mystery-shopper capabilities in Australia, New Zealand and Thailand.

