ipsos
Cyber coaxing: Nudge strategies in the age of AI
AI based nudges would be even more powerful levers to modify behaviour
HK's big spenders are not optimistic, and Singaporeans agree
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Spending on many luxury categories is down at least 20% over the last three months in both cities, according to the 'Affluent Asia' research from Ipsos.
Mass cancellation of events in Hong Kong amid protests
As clashes intensify, events including the popular Rise conference and Clockenflap music festival have been cancelled or postponed.
Trust in PR agencies high, but capabilities must improve significantly: Exclusive research
Campaign’s first survey with Ipsos examining the APAC PR landscape shows brands are investing in PR, but there’s a strong misalignment over which functions are most important.
Ipsos heralds Asia's 'affluencers' as a marketer's dream
Ipsos releases its annual survey detailing the changing habits of Asia's most affluent consumers — and highlighting a new breed of high-spending opinion leaders
Ipsos acquires mystery-shopper assets from Market Pulse International
Deal gives the research company mystery-shopper capabilities in Australia, New Zealand and Thailand.
