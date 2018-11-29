iot
What your microwave knows about you: IOT data in marketing
While the internet of things has so far failed to revolutionise marketing, a recently revealed service from Dentsu is using data from Sharp appliances to harvest consumer insights and tailor digital advertising.
Forrester's 2019 brand outlook: drop the toys and get back to work
Businesses will spend the next year getting down to the hard graft involved in digital transformation, the firm predicts, after races to invest in the latest innovations have proved less fruitful than imagined.
Xiaomi is empowering brands to connect with people
Through its MIOT Ecosystem, the Chinese tech and internet giant is moving mountains to diversify its products and services.
Google hardware adds broadcast of voice commands
Advertisers and agencies seeking an organic association between home events and their brands need to take steps toward building voice-based search capabilities.
App engagement looms large for APAC marketers
A study by Econsultancy and Adobe shows that marketers in APAC are banking on app engagement, with personalisation as their strategy for the year ahead.
