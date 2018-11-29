iot

What your microwave knows about you: IOT data in marketing
2 days ago
Matthew Miller

What your microwave knows about you: IOT data in marketing

While the internet of things has so far failed to revolutionise marketing, a recently revealed service from Dentsu is using data from Sharp appliances to harvest consumer insights and tailor digital advertising.

Forrester's 2019 brand outlook: drop the toys and get back to work
Nov 29, 2018
Olivia Parker

Forrester's 2019 brand outlook: drop the toys and get back to work

Businesses will spend the next year getting down to the hard graft involved in digital transformation, the firm predicts, after races to invest in the latest innovations have proved less fruitful than imagined.

Google hardware adds broadcast of voice commands
Nov 14, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Google hardware adds broadcast of voice commands

Advertisers and agencies seeking an organic association between home events and their brands need to take steps toward building voice-based search capabilities.

App engagement looms large for APAC marketers
Mar 1, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

App engagement looms large for APAC marketers

A study by Econsultancy and Adobe shows that marketers in APAC are banking on app engagement, with personalisation as their strategy for the year ahead.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

2 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

3 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

4 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

5 Women to Watch 2021: Final deadline extended by one week

WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

6 WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

Manulife CMO eyes agency consolidation to drive better creative output

7 Manulife CMO eyes agency consolidation to improve creative

Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign

8 Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign

Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

9 Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

Mindshare shuffles leadership, reveals “good growth” positioning

10 Mindshare shuffles leadership, reveals “good growth” positioning