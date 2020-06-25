iflix
Tencent confirms purchase of Southeast Asian streamer Iflix
Chinese video giant will use Iflix as backbone of its Southeast Asian expansion plans.
Chinese tech giants are circling SEA streaming provider Iflix
Southeast Asian OTT platform is exploring a sale to avoid the same fate as rival Hooq, which entered into liquidation in March after struggling to make finances work.
TikTok now has a 'channel' on Iflix for its top videos
TikTok is to offer a series of compilations of its top-performing videos in a dedicated hub on Iflix. But why?
Iflix introduces open bidding
The move will allow more effective and efficient trading against premium brand-safe videos, the platform said.
'Advancing New Possibilities' the focus of AdAsia Bali 2017
Former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan, to address the theme of positive change amongst an inspiring lineup of speakers
How streaming service Iflix added 1 million subscribers in six months
CASE STUDY: Eschewing traditional media, the company worked with RadiumOne to target likely subscribers.
