iflix

Tencent confirms purchase of Southeast Asian streamer Iflix
Jun 25, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Tencent confirms purchase of Southeast Asian streamer Iflix

Chinese video giant will use Iflix as backbone of its Southeast Asian expansion plans.

Chinese tech giants are circling SEA streaming provider Iflix
Jun 19, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Chinese tech giants are circling SEA streaming provider Iflix

Southeast Asian OTT platform is exploring a sale to avoid the same fate as rival Hooq, which entered into liquidation in March after struggling to make finances work.

TikTok now has a 'channel' on Iflix for its top videos
Jan 16, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

TikTok now has a 'channel' on Iflix for its top videos

TikTok is to offer a series of compilations of its top-performing videos in a dedicated hub on Iflix. But why?

Iflix introduces open bidding
Oct 2, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Iflix introduces open bidding

The move will allow more effective and efficient trading against premium brand-safe videos, the platform said.

How streaming service Iflix added 1 million subscribers in six months
Nov 30, 2016
Staff Reporters

How streaming service Iflix added 1 million subscribers in six months

CASE STUDY: Eschewing traditional media, the company worked with RadiumOne to target likely subscribers.

