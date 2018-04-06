ideasxmachina

Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners
3 days ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

Special Group New Zealand leads APAC-based winners with two big awards. TBWA APAC, UM APAC, Half Rhino and Hakuhodo's IdeasXMachina Group also feted.

Hakuhodo makes acquisitions in the US and Philippines
Apr 6, 2018
David Blecken

Hakuhodo makes acquisitions in the US and Philippines

Hakuhodo DY Holdings acquires Kepler via Kyu in the US, and establishes a presence for Hakuhodo in the Philippines with a local independent agency.

