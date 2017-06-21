ice bucket challenge
Young Spikes Marketing winners lean on lessons from Ice Bucket Challenge
Farhat Chowdhury and Farah Amira Khan's Click 2 Care campaign sought to use a frugal HK$1000 budget to earn HK$1 million in donations.
Ice Bucket memories: time for another challenge?
On World ALS Day, Dave McCaughan wants to ensure an important cause is not forgotten.
Ice-Bucket Challenge hits Asia's media industry
Is there any stopping the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge? With celebrities including Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Oprah Winfrey, Mark Zuckerberg, Justin Bieber and Bill Gates having already taken part in the global fund-raising craze, it was only a matter of time before the viral sensation hit the media industry in Asia.
No, the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge isn’t a waste of time (or water)
A small backlash doesn't detract from what the challenge has achieved, nor what it says about the way technology has changed the way we rally around social causes.
