Young Spikes Marketing winners lean on lessons from Ice Bucket Challenge
4 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Farhat Chowdhury and Farah Amira Khan's Click 2 Care campaign sought to use a frugal HK$1000 budget to earn HK$1 million in donations.

Ice Bucket memories: time for another challenge?
Jun 21, 2017
Dave McCaughan

On World ALS Day, Dave McCaughan wants to ensure an important cause is not forgotten.

Ice-Bucket Challenge hits Asia's media industry
Aug 25, 2014
Staff Reporters

Is there any stopping the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge? With celebrities including Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Oprah Winfrey, Mark Zuckerberg, Justin Bieber and Bill Gates having already taken part in the global fund-raising craze, it was only a matter of time before the viral sensation hit the media industry in Asia.

No, the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge isn’t a waste of time (or water)
Aug 25, 2014
Ken Mandel

A small backlash doesn't detract from what the challenge has achieved, nor what it says about the way technology has changed the way we rally around social causes.

