Ken Mandel

Ken Mandel, Managing Director for Buddy Media in Asia Pacific, shares insights and perspectives in succeeding in Asia’s social media marketing scene through sustainable customer engagements using social media. Follow Ken @kmandel

Send feedback to Ken Mandel.
When Amazon eats, others starve
Analysis
Jun 30, 2017
Ken Mandel

When Amazon eats, others starve

Ken Mandel of Publicis Media analyses Amazon's latest moves, and what they mean for marketers and agencies.

E-retailers are the publishers of the future
Analysis
Jan 25, 2017
Ken Mandel

E-retailers are the publishers of the future

Ad dollars are being eaten by ecommerce dollars, writes Publicis Media's Ken Mandel.

No, the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge isn’t a waste of time (or water)
Digital
Aug 25, 2014
Ken Mandel

No, the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge isn’t a waste of ...

A small backlash doesn't detract from what the challenge has achieved, nor what it says about the way technology has changed the way we rally around social causes.

Social media education: Are custom programmes worth it?
Digital
Aug 6, 2014
Ken Mandel

Social media education: Are custom programmes worth it?

The question is not whether you should train your staff in social media. The question is how to ensure you build an education programme that suits your company's size and objectives.

Social media and smartphones usher in a world of ‘Mobiquity’
Digital
Jun 5, 2014
Ken Mandel

Social media and smartphones usher in a world of ...

Immersive and ubiquitous communications provide the answer for winning over the Internet generation.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia