Reimagining the hotel customer experience
Oct 21, 2022
Jared Fink

If hospitality brands want to beat out home travelers and boutique hotel brands, they need to adopt their own housekeeping policy about four-day-old bath towels: Change it up.

Chinese tourists' top hotel brands, travel apps and search terms
May 15, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Analysis of mobile data shows that Airbnb is not much of a threat when it comes to Chinese outbound tourism.

Architect Jean-Michel Gathy on designing bespoke luxury event spaces
Apr 27, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

"We’re not designing convention centres, we’re planning hotels which have smaller venues for first-class events."

Starcom Singapore wins Banyan Tree global remit
Apr 9, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Agency will handle all media work in 17 markets.

W Asia to handle launch PR for new Singapore Park Hotel
May 9, 2017
Faaez Samadi

PR agency overseeing campaign to introduce new property from Hong Kong-founded hotel group.

Waldorf Astoria introduces Olga Kurylenko as face of global campaign
Nov 7, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - China is the only market in Asia Pacific where the multimillion-dollar media plan for Waldorf Astoria's new global advertising campaign is executed.

