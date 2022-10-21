hotel
Reimagining the hotel customer experience
If hospitality brands want to beat out home travelers and boutique hotel brands, they need to adopt their own housekeeping policy about four-day-old bath towels: Change it up.
Chinese tourists' top hotel brands, travel apps and search terms
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Analysis of mobile data shows that Airbnb is not much of a threat when it comes to Chinese outbound tourism.
Architect Jean-Michel Gathy on designing bespoke luxury event spaces
"We’re not designing convention centres, we’re planning hotels which have smaller venues for first-class events."
Starcom Singapore wins Banyan Tree global remit
Agency will handle all media work in 17 markets.
W Asia to handle launch PR for new Singapore Park Hotel
PR agency overseeing campaign to introduce new property from Hong Kong-founded hotel group.
Waldorf Astoria introduces Olga Kurylenko as face of global campaign
SHANGHAI - China is the only market in Asia Pacific where the multimillion-dollar media plan for Waldorf Astoria's new global advertising campaign is executed.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins