hospitality

PR in a global crisis: Do’s and don’t’s for the beaten-down travel industry
Feb 14, 2020
Charissa Guan & Lynda Williams

PR in a global crisis: Do’s and don’t’s for the beaten-down travel industry

The hospitality and tourism industries are some of the worst affected in the crisis – so how should they strategise their communications in this difficult time?

Travel brands, know your place
May 24, 2019
Richard Curtis

Travel brands, know your place

The global travel sector is reaching a confusing saturation point, so winning brands must differentiate through experience, says FutureBrand's APAC CEO.

Rugby World Cup 2019: Japan venues gear up for corporate hospitality
Apr 26, 2019
Megan Gell

Rugby World Cup 2019: Japan venues gear up for corporate hospitality

Private suites sold out, new categories added.

Are robots ready for action in MICE?
Feb 26, 2018
Dirk Dumortier

Are robots ready for action in MICE?

Actual robots might not be ready for use by MICE professionals quite yet, but software-based bots and mobile concierge services are ready to provide immediate value

Hyatt uses Oscars stage to launch campaign on understanding
Feb 27, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Hyatt uses Oscars stage to launch campaign on understanding

Global campaign targets China and India as well as US.

Service brands must shape reality, not build branding fantasies
Jan 12, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

Service brands must shape reality, not build branding fantasies

ASIA-PACIFIC – As hospitality in Asia evolves, there’s little room for marketing and delivering a service as you would a product. James Stuart, co-founder of The Brand Company and author of Hotel Brand Bites, talks to Campaign Asia-Pacific about key strategies that marketers and entrepreneurs need to craft service and hotel brands for the 21st century.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia