hospitality
PR in a global crisis: Do’s and don’t’s for the beaten-down travel industry
The hospitality and tourism industries are some of the worst affected in the crisis – so how should they strategise their communications in this difficult time?
Travel brands, know your place
The global travel sector is reaching a confusing saturation point, so winning brands must differentiate through experience, says FutureBrand's APAC CEO.
Rugby World Cup 2019: Japan venues gear up for corporate hospitality
Private suites sold out, new categories added.
Are robots ready for action in MICE?
Actual robots might not be ready for use by MICE professionals quite yet, but software-based bots and mobile concierge services are ready to provide immediate value
Hyatt uses Oscars stage to launch campaign on understanding
Global campaign targets China and India as well as US.
Service brands must shape reality, not build branding fantasies
ASIA-PACIFIC – As hospitality in Asia evolves, there’s little room for marketing and delivering a service as you would a product. James Stuart, co-founder of The Brand Company and author of Hotel Brand Bites, talks to Campaign Asia-Pacific about key strategies that marketers and entrepreneurs need to craft service and hotel brands for the 21st century.
