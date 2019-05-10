Search
2 days ago
Pinterest hires GroupM's Martin Galvin as global agency commercial lead
Galvin was previously UK commercial strategy director at WPP media division.
May 10, 2019
Wunderman Thompson unveils APAC leadership
Eight regional leaders announced in addition to Justin Peyton.
Mar 28, 2018
Essence hires senior APAC leaders
New COO and VP boost regional office in Singapore.
Jan 23, 2017
Y&R boosts Yangon offering
Mohit Pise and Milla Chaplin join Myanmar agency, while Khin Myat Thu is promoted to chairwoman.
Jan 17, 2017
DigitasLBi bolsters APAC team after HPE win
Ben McAneny, Reevi Rajan, Alvin Kirk, EJ Segovia and Vinay Devarapalli join the agency.
Jan 10, 2017
MEC and Maxus announce regional appointments
Allison Coley joins MEC Singapore, while Anita Munro is promoted at Maxus Asia Pacific.
