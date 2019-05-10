hires

Pinterest hires GroupM's Martin Galvin as global agency commercial lead
2 days ago
Simon Gwynn

Galvin was previously UK commercial strategy director at WPP media division.

Wunderman Thompson unveils APAC leadership
May 10, 2019
Staff Reporters

Eight regional leaders announced in addition to Justin Peyton.

Essence hires senior APAC leaders
Mar 28, 2018
Faaez Samadi

New COO and VP boost regional office in Singapore.

Y&R boosts Yangon offering
Jan 23, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Mohit Pise and Milla Chaplin join Myanmar agency, while Khin Myat Thu is promoted to chairwoman.

DigitasLBi bolsters APAC team after HPE win
Jan 17, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Ben McAneny, Reevi Rajan, Alvin Kirk, EJ Segovia and Vinay Devarapalli join the agency.

MEC and Maxus announce regional appointments
Jan 10, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Allison Coley joins MEC Singapore, while Anita Munro is promoted at Maxus Asia Pacific.

