hello kitty
Making her Olympic debut: Hello Kitty
Sanrio character's Team USA sponsorship includes promoting inclusivity along with apparel and toys.
Top Ramen riding a cultural moment with Sanrio's popular Gudetama, the lazy egg
YouTube videos by High, Wide & Handsome push the partnership beyond typical brand/licensing deals.
Hello Kitty joins Dempagumi for uneasy itch remedy promo
TOKYO - In a commercial move unusual even by its own standards, Sanrio’s Hello Kitty has joined forces with Japanese female pop group Dempagumi.inc to promote Pocket Muhi—an anti-itch cream.
Asian Champions of Design: Hello Kitty
In which we ponder how the innocuous character (who is NOT a kitty, according to her owners) continues to enthrall millions and make billions.
Has Madame Tussauds gone mad with a hyper-real version of an unreal cat?
Madame Tussauds Hong Kong said hello to a new Hello Kitty wax figurine yesterday as the museum's newest A-list "celebrity". The world’s most famous kitten, with her trademark frothy pink style, took four months to 'waxify' at a cost of US$232,250 (HK$1.8 million). The Madame Tussauds team worked with Sanrio Wave Hong Kong to ensure "total accuracy" of the icon. The attraction is known for sculpting realistic versions of real people, so this new addition boggles our minds a bit (sociologist Umberto Eco's term “the authentic fake” comes to mind). Yet we cannot dispute the hold the innocuous feline has over the psyches of many children, not to mention child-like adults (kidults), so we won't bet against it drawing crowds.
2013 in review: Top 5 oddest brand extensions
Brand extensions are a tried-and-true marketing tactic, but can easily go awry when eagerness trumps common sense.
