Michelin and Moen among first brands to test Havas' social equity private marketplace
Jul 6, 2020
Oliver McAteer

The ad targeting program—which is launching first in the US—will work with BIPOC and LGTBQ+-owned media businesses and is believed to be the first of its kind.

Havas Media’s Indonesia CEO departs
Sep 6, 2016
Byravee Iyer

The agency promotes Anwesh Bose to take over as SK Biswas leaves after more than six years.

Malaysia's Trapper Media Group exits Havas network
Mar 31, 2016
Gabey Goh

MALAYSIA - Trapper Media Group has ended its six-year partnership and affiliation with Havas Media Group, going back to its roots as a homegrown independent agency.

Havas Media Thailand appoints Ferdinand Gutierrez as CEO
Feb 17, 2016
Gabey Goh

THAILAND - Havas Media Group has appointed Ferdinand Gutierrez as chief executive officer for Havas Media Thailand, a newly created role.

It pays to be 'meaningful', but less so in APAC: Havas Media research
Jul 29, 2015
Byravee Iyer

How much is it worth to be a 'meaningful' brand? Research by Havas Media Group shows that although consumers in Asia-Pacific are more likely than the global average to agree that brands are improving their quality of life, they don't reward those brands with as much 'share of wallet' as consumers elsewhere.

Havas Media Group restructures to separate APAC and China
May 5, 2015
Byravee Iyer

ASIA-PACIFIC - Havas Media Group has restructured its Asia-Pacific operations with the formation of a separate Greater China cluster, which will report directly into its Global Executive Committee.

