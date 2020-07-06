havas media group
Michelin and Moen among first brands to test Havas' social equity private marketplace
The ad targeting program—which is launching first in the US—will work with BIPOC and LGTBQ+-owned media businesses and is believed to be the first of its kind.
Havas Media’s Indonesia CEO departs
The agency promotes Anwesh Bose to take over as SK Biswas leaves after more than six years.
Malaysia's Trapper Media Group exits Havas network
MALAYSIA - Trapper Media Group has ended its six-year partnership and affiliation with Havas Media Group, going back to its roots as a homegrown independent agency.
Havas Media Thailand appoints Ferdinand Gutierrez as CEO
THAILAND - Havas Media Group has appointed Ferdinand Gutierrez as chief executive officer for Havas Media Thailand, a newly created role.
It pays to be 'meaningful', but less so in APAC: Havas Media research
How much is it worth to be a 'meaningful' brand? Research by Havas Media Group shows that although consumers in Asia-Pacific are more likely than the global average to agree that brands are improving their quality of life, they don't reward those brands with as much 'share of wallet' as consumers elsewhere.
Havas Media Group restructures to separate APAC and China
ASIA-PACIFIC - Havas Media Group has restructured its Asia-Pacific operations with the formation of a separate Greater China cluster, which will report directly into its Global Executive Committee.
