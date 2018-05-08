hari shankar
IVS consolidates SEA in-stream video inventory with marketplace launch
As it launches what it claims is the first programmatic in-stream marketplace in Southeast Asia, Intelligent Video Solutions brings on Hari Shankar and Joc Cing Tay in senior roles.
Mediacorp, SPH launch premium marketplace, with Hari Shankar as CEO
Singapore Media Exchange (SMX) names former Havas, Paypal and Performics executive Hari Shankar as CEO.
Hari Shankar moves from Performics to PayPal, Vivian Yeo steps up
SINGAPORE - Hari Shankar has left his role as general manager of ZenithOptimedia’s Performics Singapore to head search and display as regional senior manager with Paypal Asia-Pacific.
Digital measurement in Asia Pacific: A reality check
Everyone talks about measurement, but the true state of the art in many organisations may disturb you.
Marketing analytics: it's now or never
If your organisation isn't working toward taking full advantage of analytics, there's no time like the present. Here's some good reasons to do so and a framework to get you started.
Beholding the eye of the Glass
Though not fortunate enough to receive a Google Glass, Hari Shankar has given a lot of thought to the features of the wearable technology that have the potential to change daily interactions with other people, as well as media.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins