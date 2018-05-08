hari shankar

IVS consolidates SEA in-stream video inventory with marketplace launch
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

IVS consolidates SEA in-stream video inventory with marketplace launch

As it launches what it claims is the first programmatic in-stream marketplace in Southeast Asia, Intelligent Video Solutions brings on Hari Shankar and Joc Cing Tay in senior roles.

Mediacorp, SPH launch premium marketplace, with Hari Shankar as CEO
May 8, 2018
Matthew Miller

Mediacorp, SPH launch premium marketplace, with Hari Shankar as CEO

Singapore Media Exchange (SMX) names former Havas, Paypal and Performics executive Hari Shankar as CEO.

Hari Shankar moves from Performics to PayPal, Vivian Yeo steps up
Jul 2, 2014
Emily Tan

Hari Shankar moves from Performics to PayPal, Vivian Yeo steps up

SINGAPORE - Hari Shankar has left his role as general manager of ZenithOptimedia’s Performics Singapore to head search and display as regional senior manager with Paypal Asia-Pacific.

Digital measurement in Asia Pacific: A reality check
Jan 6, 2014
Hari Shankar

Digital measurement in Asia Pacific: A reality check

Everyone talks about measurement, but the true state of the art in many organisations may disturb you.

Marketing analytics: it's now or never
Jun 26, 2013
Hari Shankar

Marketing analytics: it's now or never

If your organisation isn't working toward taking full advantage of analytics, there's no time like the present. Here's some good reasons to do so and a framework to get you started.

Beholding the eye of the Glass
May 20, 2013
Hari Shankar

Beholding the eye of the Glass

Though not fortunate enough to receive a Google Glass, Hari Shankar has given a lot of thought to the features of the wearable technology that have the potential to change daily interactions with other people, as well as media.

