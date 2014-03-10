haresh nayak

Haresh Nayak is the eighth big-name exit at Dentsu India
11 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Nayak was president of Posterscope in APAC and MD for the Indian operations

Haresh Nayak named Posterscope’s APAC director
Mar 10, 2014
Byravee Iyer

ASIA-PACIFIC - Dentsu Aegis Network has promoted Haresh Nayak to regional director, Asia-Pacific, for its out-of-home division Posterscope.

Aegis OOH agency Brandscope launches in India
Dec 1, 2010
Staff Reporters

Aegis OOH agency Brandscope launches in India

NEW DELHI - Brandscope will launch its operations in India with five clients that include Indiabulls, Fin Air, Arcil, JK Paper and Kewal Kiran.

