grab

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Cheryl Goh, Grab
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Cheryl Goh, Grab

After solidifying the Grab brand following the acquisition of Uber's Southeast Asian business, Goh's marketing and communication skills were put to the test by the COVID-19 pandemic.

What good leaders do in crisis: Tips from Twitter, Grab and L'Oreal execs
Jun 5, 2020
Matthew Miller

What good leaders do in crisis: Tips from Twitter, Grab and L'Oreal execs

Empathy, agility and focus are critical to help leaders guide organisations through current changes.

COVID drove big ecommerce shifts, but what trends will stick?
Jun 4, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

COVID drove big ecommerce shifts, but what trends will stick?

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: With the advent and growth of subscription businesses, direct-to-consumer brands and live streaming, it may never be business as usual again.

Grab to add plum position to its advertiser offering
Jun 1, 2020
Matthew Miller

Grab to add plum position to its advertiser offering

With a premium top-of-the-app position set to reach millions every day, Grab Ads is enhancing its full-funnel offering, according to regional head Ken Mandel, a speaker at this week's Campaign Connect virtual conference.

Grab makes an impact with ‘contactless’ campaign during Ramadan
May 13, 2020
Carol Huang

Grab makes an impact with ‘contactless’ campaign during Ramadan

The company enlisted its workers in Indonesia to shoot a local campaign video that has attracted 9.4 million views on YouTube and 3.3 million on Instagram.

Grab + Gojek = ?
Mar 11, 2020
Justin Peyton

Grab + Gojek = ?

A rumoured merger may or may not happen. But it would make a lot of sense to both companies, argues Wunderman Thompson's chief transformation and strategy officer.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia