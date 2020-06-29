grab
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Cheryl Goh, Grab
After solidifying the Grab brand following the acquisition of Uber's Southeast Asian business, Goh's marketing and communication skills were put to the test by the COVID-19 pandemic.
What good leaders do in crisis: Tips from Twitter, Grab and L'Oreal execs
Empathy, agility and focus are critical to help leaders guide organisations through current changes.
COVID drove big ecommerce shifts, but what trends will stick?
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: With the advent and growth of subscription businesses, direct-to-consumer brands and live streaming, it may never be business as usual again.
Grab to add plum position to its advertiser offering
With a premium top-of-the-app position set to reach millions every day, Grab Ads is enhancing its full-funnel offering, according to regional head Ken Mandel, a speaker at this week's Campaign Connect virtual conference.
Grab makes an impact with ‘contactless’ campaign during Ramadan
The company enlisted its workers in Indonesia to shoot a local campaign video that has attracted 9.4 million views on YouTube and 3.3 million on Instagram.
Grab + Gojek = ?
A rumoured merger may or may not happen. But it would make a lot of sense to both companies, argues Wunderman Thompson's chief transformation and strategy officer.
