1 day ago
Staff Reporters

AD NUT's PICK OF THE WEEK: Propel Manila retells lit classics with a representative Pride spin.

Dec 8, 2016
Ad Nut

Philippines telco, in partnership with Disney and via Publicis JimenezBasic, creates a story of courage tied to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Dec 2, 2016
Byravee Iyer

The partnership marks the platform's first time selling ads for live sports in Asia.

Feb 27, 2013
Sophie Chen

SINGAPORE – Amobee has added Globe (Philippines), Optus (Australia), SingTel (Singapore) and Telkomsel (Indonesia) to its mobile ad network, saying that the data provided by the operators will mean better results for brands thanks to more accurate targeting.

