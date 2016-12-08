Search
Have you read 'The Gay Gatsby'? How about 'Little Women Loving Women'?
AD NUT's PICK OF THE WEEK: Propel Manila retells lit classics with a representative Pride spin.
Dec 8, 2016
Globe's brave little stormtrooper may make you cry
Philippines telco, in partnership with Disney and via Publicis JimenezBasic, creates a story of courage tied to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Dec 2, 2016
Twitter signs livestreaming deal with NBA in Philippines
The partnership marks the platform's first time selling ads for live sports in Asia.
Feb 27, 2013
Amobee adds four mobile operators, promising enhanced targeting
SINGAPORE – Amobee has added Globe (Philippines), Optus (Australia), SingTel (Singapore) and Telkomsel (Indonesia) to its mobile ad network, saying that the data provided by the operators will mean better results for brands thanks to more accurate targeting.
